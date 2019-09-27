Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st ODI Live Cricket Match Ball-by-Ball Commentary

KARACHI: Pakistan is hosting Sri Lanka for the first time in 10 years for one-day International and T20 matches.

The first ODI of three match-series, scheduled to be played at National Stadium Karachi, was called off after heavy rain and wet outfield.

The other two games will be played on September 29 and October 2.

All three T20 international matches will be hosted in Lahore on October 5, 7, and 9.

Strict security measures, normally reserved for heads of state, have been taken for the players.

"History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first ODI," said Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.



