OGRA recommends reduction in fuel prices, Rs2.55-a-litre cut in petrol

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a reduction in the fuel prices, with a proposal of a Rs2.55-a-litre cut in petrol, a summary sent to the Petroleum Division on Friday said.

Sources told Geo News that the OGRA recommended the per-litre prices of petrol, diesel, and light diesel oil to be reduced by Rs2.55, Rs3.23, and Rs2.41, respectively.



The OGRA, however, recommended that the price of kerosene oil be hiked up Rs1.19 per litre.

The revision in petroleum prices is expected to come into effect October 1, 2019.