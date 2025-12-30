PSX climbs to all-time high in penultimate trading session of 2025

Broker is busy in trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. — PPI

KSE-100 adds 576 to settle at 174,472 points.

Market capitalisation increases to Rs19.69tn.

Analysts attribute rally to reforms, macro stability.



The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its positive rally on Tuesday, hitting another record high as investor sentiment strengthened.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 576.45 points, 0.33%, to settle at 174,472.80 points, from the previous closing of 173,896.34.

The benchmark index remained positive throughout the day, touching an intraday high of 174,805 points, which reflected sustained bullish momentum.

The ready market witnessed a trading volume of 851.04 million shares with a traded value of Rs44.9 billion, an analyst at Topline Securities said.

Market capitalisation increased to Rs19.69 trillion from Rs19.59 trillion a day earlier. Out of 479 active stocks, 282 advanced, 158 declined, while 39 remained unchanged.

Analysts have attributed the market performance to government reforms, macro stability, and investor optimism.

Investor sentiment improved over a prospective United Arab Emirates (UAE) investment in Fauji Foundation, with a $1 billion rollover liability settlement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the UAE was set to acquire shares in the Fauji Foundation as part of ongoing economic cooperation, adding that the transaction is expected to help settle a $1 billion liability while a further $2 billion loan could be rolled over.

During today's session, Trust Brokerage topped the volume chart with 57.456 million shares, followed by Fauji Foods Limited with 54.425 million shares and Unity Foods Limited with 49.217 million shares.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, said the benchmark Index delivered a 52% return with one trading session remaining in the 2025 calendar year.

According to Sohail, the surge highlighted cycles of strong equity market performance driven by reforms, macro stability, and investor optimism.