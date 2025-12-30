 
Geo News

Banks to remain closed for public dealing on January 1

Central bank says banks, financial institutions' employees to attend offices as usual

By
Web Desk
|

December 30, 2025

An undated picture of the State Bank of Pakistans building. — AFP/File
An undated picture of the State Bank of Pakistan's building. — AFP/File

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced a bank holiday across the country on January 1, 2026.

In a statement, the central bank said that all banks and financial institutions will remain closed for public dealings on the first day of the new year.

The development finance institutions (DFIs) and micro finance banks (MFBs) will also remain shut on January 1.

However, the SBP clarified that all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend their offices as usual on the bank holiday.

The bank holiday allows commercial banks to complete year-end processes and ensure a smooth transition into the new financial year.

More From Business

Groundwork for ML-1 Karachi-Rohri section to begin in July next year
Groundwork for ML-1 Karachi-Rohri section to begin in July next year
China hits US defence firms with sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan
China hits US defence firms with sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan
PSX reaches new all-time high after more than 1,500-point surge
PSX reaches new all-time high after more than 1,500-point surge
Will Sheikh Al Nahyan invest in Pakistan?
Will Sheikh Al Nahyan invest in Pakistan?
Pakistan, ADB sign $730m agreements for power infrastructure, SOE transformation
Pakistan, ADB sign $730m agreements for power infrastructure, SOE transformation
UAE, Saudi Arabia seek over 1.5 million workers despite AI surge
UAE, Saudi Arabia seek over 1.5 million workers despite AI surge