Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 05 2019
By
Web Desk

IHC asks Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit written apology by Saturday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday asked Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit a written apology to the court by Saturday.

The directives were issued by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing of the contempt of court case against the special assistant.

The IHC Chief Justice asked for a written reply after Awan issued an unconditional apology to the court during the hearing.

Justice Minallah directed the special assistant’s lawyer to submit the written reply by Saturday and set November 11 as the date for the next hearing. 

Awan, through her lawyer, had requested the court for an exemption from her personal appearance during the hearing.

However, Justice Minallah rejected the request and added that her presence in the court is beneficial for her.

Read also: Firdous Ashiq Awan issued new show cause notice, apologises for remarks

IHC CJ Athar Minallah also asked the special assistant whether she had visited the district court.

While talking about her visits to the district courts, Awan said, “The conditions under which the lawyers are working and helping the petitioners is commendable.”

To this, Chief Justice asked the special assistant to improve the conditions of the district courts. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “You [Firdous Ashiq Awan] are the PM’s special assistant, resolve this issue.”

Justice Minallah also informed the special assistant that there was a terrorist incident in district court in the federal capital’s F-8 area.

Awan was directed to visit the district courts, along with the bar representatives, in the last hearing on the instructions of the chief justice.

The IHC chief justice also told the special assistant that he held the hearings of those arrested during the PTI sit-in on Sunday on the request of senior bar representative Niazullah Niazi.

Justice Minallah remarked, “During the sit –in this court stopped [the government] from arrests.” To this, Awan informed the court that she had joined the PTI after the sit-in.

The IHC chief justice remarked that the court has to follow the law and cannot support any individual. He added that the court gets its respect through its judgments.

Also read: IHC issues contempt of court notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

To this, Awan gave an unconditional apology to the court. She added that in her 20-year career she has never spoken about the courts. But the court asked for a written apology.

The IHC CJ also remarked that ministers said that a deal was struck to pressurise the courts.

The IHC on Friday had issued another show cause notice to Awan in the contempt of court case against her.

She had first been issued a contempt notice for criticising the judiciary in her press conference last Wednesday. During Friday's hearing, the court had accepted her apology but issued her a fresh contempt of court notice for making a statement regarding a pending criminal proceeding.

More From Pakistan:

School children move court over smog in Lahore

School children move court over smog in Lahore

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Nawaz needs to go abroad for treatment, says head of medical board

Nawaz needs to go abroad for treatment, says head of medical board

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Bilawal, Aseefa worried about Asif Zardari's health

Bilawal, Aseefa worried about Asif Zardari's health

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Pakistan dismisses US State Dept report on terrorism

Pakistan dismisses US State Dept report on terrorism

 Updated 2 hours ago
Internet freedom declines in Pakistan: report

Internet freedom declines in Pakistan: report

 Updated 3 hours ago
For PML-N resigning en masse not an option: Ayaz Sadiq

For PML-N resigning en masse not an option: Ayaz Sadiq

 Updated 2 hours ago
11-year-old Pakistani boy sets new Guinness World record

11-year-old Pakistani boy sets new Guinness World record

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tezgam fire incident: Six railway officers suspended

Tezgam fire incident: Six railway officers suspended

 Updated 5 hours ago
Watch CM Punjab travel without VIP protocol

Watch CM Punjab travel without VIP protocol

 Updated 5 hours ago
A recap of Ishaq Dar’s documented victimisation

A recap of Ishaq Dar’s documented victimisation

 Updated 5 hours ago
Talks under way between govt negotiating team, opposition's Rahbar Committee

Talks under way between govt negotiating team, opposition's Rahbar Committee

 Updated 7 hours ago
Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers call on Fazl to defuse situation

Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers call on Fazl to defuse situation

 Updated 10 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM