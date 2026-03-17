Another Pakistani killed in UAE as missile debris falls in Abu Dhabi

Smoke rising from an area near the Dubai International Airport is seen through the windshield of a vehicle, after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to Dubai authorities, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: Another Pakistani national has been killed in the UAE after falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile struck the Baniyas area of Abu Dhabi, authorities said.

The Abu Dhabi government said air defence systems successfully intercepted the missile, but fragments fell in the area, resulting in the fatality.

Officials urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

The latest death brings the total number of fatalities in recent attacks on the UAE to seven, according to authorities. At least three of the victims are Pakistani nationals — one in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan's Embassy in the UAE said it was "profoundly saddened" by the loss, adding that it is in close coordination with local authorities to extend all possible support to the bereaved family and facilitate the repatriation process at the earliest.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi's Baniyas area due to falling debris following the interception of a missile," the embassy said. "In this hour of grief, we share in the family’s pain and offer our deepest condolences and prayers."

Authorities said the incident followed the interception of a ballistic missile, with UAE air defence systems responding to the threat.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani driver was killed in Dubai's Al Barsha area after debris from an aerial interception struck his vehicle shortly after Iftar.

In a separate incident, a Pakistani national, Murid Zaman, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was killed in Abu Dhabi's Madinat Zayed area after being struck by missile fragments, according to diplomatic officials.

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed senior leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has since responded by targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military installations.