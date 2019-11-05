Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Nov 05 2019
By
AFP

China voices 'regret' over US pullout from Paris climate pact

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 05, 2019

Photo: File

BEIJING: Beijing expressed "regret" on Tuesday over Washington's decision to formally notify the United Nations that the US was withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

President Donald Trump went ahead with the move, which had been expected, on the first possible date under the accord negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

"We hope the US can take more responsibility, and do more to contribute a driving force to the multilateral cooperation process, instead of adding negative energy," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

"We believe that climate change is a common challenge faced by all of mankind."

China's comments came ahead of the planned signing Wednesday in Beijing of a joint document on climate by President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on an official visit.

The document will declare the "irreversibility of the Paris accord", according to the French presidency on Tuesday, which also lamented the US decision to leave the climate accord.

China is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, blamed for climate change.

Announcing the move, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated Trump's remarks in 2017 that the Paris agreement imposed an "unfair economic burden" on the United States.

The United States will be officially out of the accord on November 4, 2020, one day after the presidential election in which Trump is seeking a second term.

More From World:

Turkey says it captured sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Turkey says it captured sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

 Updated an hour ago
Iran's Rouhani announces new step back from nuclear deal commitments

Iran's Rouhani announces new step back from nuclear deal commitments

 Updated an hour ago
Internet freedom declines in Pakistan: report

Internet freedom declines in Pakistan: report

 Updated 3 hours ago
US formally starts withdrawal from Paris climate accord

US formally starts withdrawal from Paris climate accord

 Updated 7 hours ago
N Korea says chance of talks with US 'narrowing'

N Korea says chance of talks with US 'narrowing'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Iran announces sharp rise in enriched uranium production

Iran announces sharp rise in enriched uranium production

 Updated 17 hours ago
Writer quotes George Best after winning France´s top literary prize

Writer quotes George Best after winning France´s top literary prize

 Updated 17 hours ago
Iran marks embassy siege 40th anniversary with anti-US fervour

Iran marks embassy siege 40th anniversary with anti-US fervour

 Updated 24 hours ago
Roads blocked as Lebanon protesters battle on

Roads blocked as Lebanon protesters battle on

 Updated yesterday
Three protesters killed in Iraq's Karbala near Iran consulate: medics

Three protesters killed in Iraq's Karbala near Iran consulate: medics

 Updated yesterday
Millions in Indian capital endure ‘eye-burning’ smog

Millions in Indian capital endure ‘eye-burning’ smog

 Updated yesterday
French President Emmanuel Macron to raise 'taboo' topics in China

French President Emmanuel Macron to raise 'taboo' topics in China

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM