Friday Nov 08 2019
Pervaiz Khattak defends govt's move of passing 13 bills in National Assembly

Friday Nov 08, 2019

ISLAMABAD: After drawing the opposition’s ire for bulldozing 11 bills during the National Assembly session, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Friday said the use of ordinances is allowed in the Constitution.

The National Assembly session continued today amid a war of words between the treasury and the opposition benches on the Azadi March.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in his address continued his onslaught against the government for hurriedly passing the bills.

Asif, in his address once again deplored the government’s actions, saying that the Constitution was violated in the assembly yesterday.

A new record was made in the NA session on Thursday as 11 bills were approved during a single session.

The House also approved extension in the time period of three ordinances, with the opposition staging a protest in front of the speaker’s rostrum. The bills passed by the House were basically the ordinances, recently promulgated by President Arif Alvi.

In an unprecedented move, the House also approved a 120-day extension to three presidential ordinances. 

As members of the opposition chanted 'Ordinance unacceptable' and tore copies of the bills presented in the parliament, ministers and parliamentary secretaries kept on presenting bills.

