Sunday Nov 10 2019
By
Web Desk

When it rains, it pours: Water enters shops in Dubai Mall

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 10, 2019

DUBAI: The largest shopping mall in the world, the Dubai Mall, was flooded as heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Sunday. 

Videos and pictures on Twitter showed shops in the world’s largest mall being flooded with rainwater. However, people were seen walking about the water-logged areas without any apparent discomfort.

At a few places in the mall, the roofs were also leaking with the rainwater.

An Emaar spokesperson said that the mall was operational and open for public. 

"Dubai Mall was affected by the heavy rainfall, causing leakages in limited areas. We are working to contain all leakages and the mall remains operational and open to the public. Mall staff are on the ground, ensuring the visitor experience remains unaffected," he said. 

