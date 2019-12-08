Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 08 2019
Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar,UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 8 December 2019

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Following were the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan on the date of December 8, 2019.

CURRENCYLOW RATE
HIGH RATE
US DOLLAR (INTER BANK)
155.28155.38
US DOLLAR (CASH FREE MARKET)
154.70
155.00
SAUDI RIYAL
40.90
41.20
UAE DIRHAM
41.90
42.20
EURO
170.00
171.70
UK POUND
201.50
203.20
JAPANESE YEN
1.406571.42657
Australian Dollar
104.50
106.50
CANADIAN DOLLAR
115.50
117.50
KUWAITI DINAR504.53
504.63
OMANI RIYAL
396.26396.36
IRANI RIYAL0.0010
0.0015
INDIAN RUPEE
1.952.15
MALAYSIAN RINGIT
37.50
38.80
AFGHANI RUPEE
1.60
1.95
CHINESE YUAN
22.00
22.90


The above information is according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Gold Rate: Today's gold prices in Pakistan, 8 December 2019

Vivo V17 mobile price in Pakistan, Features and specifications

OGRA recommends cut in petrol, diesel prices

UAE Dirham to PKR, AED to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, November 29, 2019

Gold rate in Dubai: Today's gold prices in UAE – November 29, 2019

Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, November 29, 2019

USD to PKR, Dollar to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, November 29, 2019

Gold Rate: Today's Gold Prices In Pakistan, 29 November 2019

Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar,UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 28 November 2019

Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar,UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 27 November 2019

UAE Dirham to PKR, AED to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, November 27, 2019

Gold rate in Dubai: Today's gold prices in UAE – November 27, 2019

