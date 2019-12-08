Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar,UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 8 December 2019

Following were the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan on the date of December 8, 2019.

CURRENCY LOW RATE

HIGH RATE

US DOLLAR (INTER BANK)

155.28 155.38 US DOLLAR (CASH FREE MARKET)

154.70

155.00

SAUDI RIYAL

40.90

41.20

UAE DIRHAM

41.90

42.20

EURO

170.00

171.70

UK POUND

201.50

203.20

JAPANESE YEN

1.40657 1.42657

Australian Dollar

104.50

106.50

CANADIAN DOLLAR

115.50

117.50

KUWAITI DINAR 504.53

504.63

OMANI RIYAL

396.26 396.36 IRANI RIYAL 0.0010

0.0015

INDIAN RUPEE

1.95 2.15

MALAYSIAN RINGIT

37.50

38.80

AFGHANI RUPEE

1.60

1.95

CHINESE YUAN

22.00

22.90







The above information is according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.