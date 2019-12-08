Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar,UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 8 December 2019

Sunday Dec 08, 2019
Following were the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan on the date of December 8, 2019.
|CURRENCY
|LOW RATE
|HIGH RATE
|US DOLLAR (INTER BANK)
|155.28
|155.38
|US DOLLAR (CASH FREE MARKET)
|154.70
|155.00
|SAUDI RIYAL
|40.90
|41.20
|UAE DIRHAM
|41.90
|42.20
|EURO
|170.00
|171.70
|UK POUND
|201.50
|203.20
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.40657
|1.42657
|Australian Dollar
|104.50
|106.50
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|115.50
|117.50
|KUWAITI DINAR
|504.53
|504.63
|OMANI RIYAL
|396.26
|396.36
|IRANI RIYAL
|0.0010
|0.0015
|INDIAN RUPEE
|1.95
|2.15
|MALAYSIAN RINGIT
|37.50
|38.80
|AFGHANI RUPEE
|1.60
|1.95
|CHINESE YUAN
|22.00
|22.90
The above information is according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.