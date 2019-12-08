Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh's hilarious reaction to Deepika Padukone's new hair

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Ranveer Singh's hilarious reaction to Deepika Padukone's new hair

B-Town diva Deepika Padukone is a stunner in all of her looks and her latest transformation is not just leaving us starstruck but also her husband Ranveer Singh.

The 33-year-old Tamasha actor let go off her signature long hair and brought on some major hair transformation as she went for a medium shoulder-length cut with golden streaks.

The new look of the diva left all fans with their jaws dropped as they couldn’t control themselves from falling head over heels for the actor.

View this post on Instagram

Tadaaaaa!!!‍️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Amongst those completely in awe of the actor was also Deepika’s superstar husband Ranveer Singh who once again won over the internet with his over-excited comment.

"Maar doh mujhe [Kill me],” he said.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she essays the role of an acid attack victim. The film will hit theaters in January 2020. 

