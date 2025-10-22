Priyanka Chopra melts hearts rare family moments with Nick Jonas, Malti

Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse into heartfelt family celebration

Priyanka Chopra spent some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti and her mother Madhu Chopra on a festive day.

The Bollywood star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share some insights into heartwarming celebrations with family and friends.

In the celebratory post, Priyanka posted several snaps with Nick and her three-year-old daughter wearing Indian traditional attire.

She penned: "A little bit of this and so much of that. This diwali was full of heart and love."

The actress went on to say, "Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Maltis friends."

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness," she concluded.

This came days after Chopra gushed over Nick's surprise visit during Karwa Chauth amid his hectic touring schedule.

"Surprise!! Daddy’s back! In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home , to make sure he spends Karva chauth with me every year," she wrote on her October 10 post, sharing heartwarming pictures with Nick and Malti.

"Thank you for being my true chaand, Love you forever and always @nickjonas," she added at the time.