Bollywood stars rush to congratulate Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on baby announcement

Bollywood celebs shower love on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s baby news

Bollywood stars rushed to shower love on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after they announced their first pregnancy.

The couple finally confirmed rumours that they are expecting their first child as they shared the happy news through a joint social media post.

The announcement included a polaroid picture, where Vicky is seen placing his hand on Katrina’s baby bump as they pose in matching white outfits.

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” they captioned the post.

Following the reveal, fellow actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan and others sent their love in the comments.

Huma Qureshi wrote, “Awwwwww….. Congratulations,” while Varun Dhawan shared, “My heart is full."

“Congratulations guys,” penned Khurrana while Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!!”

Other celebrities who congratulated the couple include Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Bhumika Pendharkar, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and more.

According to Indian media, Katrina is in the later stage of her pregnancy, with the baby expected to arrive sometime in October.

“Katrina is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

“The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby.”