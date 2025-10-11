Priyanka Chopra calls Nick her 'true chaand' in sweet surprise moment

Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with Nick Jonas’ sweet surprise visit

Nick Jonas left Priyanka Chopra in awe with heartwarming surprise visit amid his busy tour schedule.

The 43-year-old Bollywood actress took to her Instagram account to mark wholesome celebrations of Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick and their three-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

In the heartwarming post, Priyanka gushed over Nick who gave surprised her by visiting her and Malti for Karwa Chauth celeberations in the middle of The Jonas Brothers' 20th Anniversary tour.

In the celebratory post, Priyanka shared some insights into her festive day with Nick and Malti along with a glimpse of her mehendi.

"Surprise!! Daddy came home for karwachauth," the Krrish star began, "In the middle of intense touring when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year."

Priyanka further revealed how Nick's mother, her mother-in-law, sends her "Sargi" a day before the festival every year.

And the Indian actress's mother "brings delicious food made by Vikas khanna from @bungalowny" to break her fast.

"Thank you for being my true chaand," she expressed her love for Nick," adding "Love you forever and always."

For the unversed, Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated annually by married Hindu women by fasting for the health and longevity of their husband.