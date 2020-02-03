Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
AFP

OIC rejects Trump´s Mideast plan for not meeting rights of Palestinians

By
AFP

Monday Feb 03, 2020

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump´s plan for the Middle East, calling on its 57 member states not to help implement it.

The organisation which represents more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide, "rejects this US-Israeli plan, as it does not meet the minimum aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and contradicts the terms of reference of the peace process," it said in a statement.

It called on "all member states not (to) deal with this plan or cooperate with the US Administration efforts to enforce it in any way or form".

