Saturday Mar 21 2020
US Vice President Mike Pence's office staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

US Vice President Mike Pence. Photo: File

US Vice President Mike Pence's staffer has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Friday, becoming the first known positive test to date for a White House staffer.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus," Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, said in a statement.

"Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," the spokeswoman added.

Pence has been the Trump administration's point person on coordinating the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At least two people tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's Policy Conference in Washington, which was attended by Pence as well as several lawmakers and aides.

Both Pence and President Donald Trump attended the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, where a high-profile attendee also tested positive for coronavirus. 

