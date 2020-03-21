Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry happy to ‘spend quality time with his family’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Prince Harry happy to ‘spend quality time with his family’ . Photo: The Hits

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the most of their time with baby Archie in toe.

With these recent turn of events, Prince Harry is able to spend some quality time with his son and wife.

According to US Weekly source, “Harry’s happy he’s getting to spend quality time with his family,” while baby Archie “loves being outside in nature.”

Ever since he and his wife moved to Canada, Meghan has been taking her son out on one to two hour walks on daily basis either pushing “him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes.”


