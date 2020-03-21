Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 21 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘desperately hoping’ to visit the Queen in summer

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘desperately hoping’ to visit the Queen in summer. Photo: E News

Amid the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, are self isolating in their Canadian home with baby Archie and are “desperately hoping” to visit the Queen in summer.

According to a report by The Sun, a member from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close knit circle revealed, “Harry and Meghan are still desperately hoping that they will be able to come over the summer and spend time with the Queen.”

"They are looking forward to the visit immensely and are hoping by the time of the trip, which is scheduled, for around June or July that the situation will have settled down. “

"But everyone at the moment is mindful that things may have to change and that the health of the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family will be put before anything else.”

