Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 13,749 on Monday after new infections were confirmed in the country.



The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 1:00pm, April 27, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 13,749

• Sindh: 4,956

• Punjab: 5,526

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,864

• Balochistan: 781

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 245

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 318

• AJK: 59

Deaths: 286

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 98

• Sindh: 85

• Balochistan: 11

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

• Punjab: 84

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 3

Officials have recorded more than 2.9 million cases and 205,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan and around the world.

2:05pm — Karachi, Pakistan — NADRA says it has not received any instructions from govt to re-open offices

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has said it has not received any instructions from the government to re-open its offices.

“We will reopen after receiving instructions from the government,” a NADRA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, in case of opening of NADRA offices, all necessary precautions will be taken.

“To avoid any inconvenience during Ramadan, people are requested to visit our offices only after receiving instructions from us,” the spokesperson added.

1:55pm — Karachi, Pakistan — Increasing capacity at quarantine centres: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the government is increasing the number of beds at the quarantine centres as the number of cases rise.

“The number of beds has been increased from 1,200 to 1,500 at the Expo Centre. At the PAF Museum site, 600 beds have been added, while 150 beds have been added to the Gadap Hospital,” he said.

He added a 120-bed centre will be set-up at the Damba Goth Hospital.

1:40pm — London, UK — PM Johnson says will outline exit plans from lockdown in coming days

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government would outline plans for an easing of the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days but warned that there would be difficult judgments required, reported Reuters.

"We simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when those changes will be made, though clearly, the government will be saying much more about this in the coming days," Johnson said outside his Downing Street office.

"I want to serve notice now that these decisions will be taken with the maximum possible transparency and I want to share all our working and our thinking, my thinking, with you the British people."

1:30pm — Islamabad, Pakistan — ECC approves relief package for small businesses



Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the ‘small business package’ for small businesses and industries.

"The package will be presented to the Cabinet tomorrow," Azhar said while briefing the media after the ECC meeting.

He added that the package worth Rs75billion has been approved for the poor. “Details of the package will be uploaded after approval from the Cabinet,” he said.

1:25pm — Rawalpindi, Pakistan — Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology’s medical officer tests positive

Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology’s medical officer Dr Shafqat has tested positive for the virus, the hospital said on Monday.

“Dr Shafqat was at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus,” the hospital said.

The senior doctor is under treatment at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, the hospital added.

1:15pm — Islamabad, Pakistan — NCOC meeting session underway to review opening of markets

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar is reviewing the implementation of Ramadan guidelines and the reopening of markets.

The meeting is being attended by provincial ministers, special assistants and other officials. Chief secretaries of all the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also attending the meeting via video link.

1:00pm — Karachi, Pakistan – Death toll rises to 286

Death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 286 after Punjab and Sindh reported new deaths in the provinces.

Punjab reported one, while Sindh reported three new deaths in the province.

12:50pm — Lahore, Pakistan — Punjab reports 80 new cases

Confirmed cases in the country rose to 13,749 after Punjab reported more cases.

According to data by the primary and secondary health department, 80 new cases were recorded in the province, to take the provincial tally to 5,526.

12:45pm — Karachi, Pakistan — Sindh reports 341 more cases, nationwide tally rises to 13,699

Confirmed cases in the country rose to 13,699 on Monday after Sindh reported more cases.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 341 cases were reported in the province today, taking the provincial tally to 4,956.

He added that 3,946 patients were under treatment, of which 24 were in a critical condition.

12:30pm — Beijing, China — China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiator

China said on Monday it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation and not an instigator, responding to a question about a European Union report that alleged China was spreading disinformation about the outbreak.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing

Some 2.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 205,948 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

12:15pm — Lahore, Pakistan — Imran Khan and ministers should focus on fighting coronavirus: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the prime minister, his ministers and spokespersons should focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and providing relief to the public.

“Instead of worrying about Shehbaz Sharif, focus on giving relief to the public,” she said.

“This is not the time to do politics, this is the time to save lives,” Aurangzeb added.

Bill Gates who is funding the production of the seven most promising ideas for a vaccine ha said a vaccine for coronavirus could be ready within a year.



“If everything went perfectly, we’d be in scale manufacturing within a year,” Gates said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.” “It could be as long as two years.”

Read the full interview on Bloomberg here.

12:00pm — Dubai, UAE — Dubai lifts lockdown on two densely populated commercial districts

Dubai has lifted its full lockdown on two commercial districts which have a large population of low-income migrant workers after the United Arab Emirates eased nationwide coronavirus curfews over the weekend.

Lockdown in the Al Ras and Naif districts which had been sealed off as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus was lifted on Sunday evening.

The UAE has reported more than 10,300 cases and 76 deaths resulting from the virus.

11:45am — Karachi, Pakistan — Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals

Frustration is on the rise among patients at a field isolation facility at the Expo Centre as reports of mismanagement, poor sanitary conditions and delay in coronavirus tests emerge.

Some patients under treatment at the centre told The News that most of the patients were extremely vexed due to poor management and lack of facilities, and most importantly, delays in their confirmatory tests for coronavirus, which was resulting in further delays in their release from the facility.

Read more on this here.

11:35am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Ministry of Industries and Production to present small businesses package to ECC

Ministry of Industries and Production will present phase one of a relief package for small industries to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval today.

Minister Hammad Azhar had said millions of small businesses and industries will benefit from this package after its approval from the ECC and the Cabinet.

“The ministry is also working on a collateral free financing for SME's for phase 2 of the relief package. That phase would also include targeted/prioritised relief measures for sectors most hit by COVID-19,” he had said on Sunday.

11:30am — Islamabad, Pakistan — PIA flight carrying protective equipment from China arrives in Pakistan

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying another cache of protective equipment from China reached Islamabad on Monday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The protective equipment includes 15 x-ray machines, 119 ventilators, 200 thermal guns, and other materials.

11:15am — Shanghai, China — Three new imported coronavirus cases detected

China reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 26, down from 11 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the new cases, two were imported, down from five imported cases on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

11:00am — Bangkok, Thailand — Nine new cases reported, one new death

Thailand on Monday reported nine new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the country's totals to 2,931 cases and 52 fatalities.



It is the first time since the outbreak started in January that there have been no new local transmissions reported in Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

10:45am — Karachi, Pakistan — Meeting called to discuss matric, inter exams

Meetings have been called to discuss the matric and intermediate exams in the country.



One meeting will be chaired by the head of the Sindh education boards while the other will be attended by the officials of education boards from other provinces and regions.

The meetings will discuss SOPs regarding the upcoming exams.

10:30am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan can now conduct 30,000 tests daily: Chairman NDMA

Chairman NDMA Lt. General Muhammad Afzal confirmed on Monday that the country can now conduct 30,000 tests daily.

“We will increase our testing capacity in the coming days. Right now we can conduct 30,000 tests daily,” he told the media.

He added, “In the coming days our labs will be able to around 30,000 to 40,000 tests daily.”

The chairman added that another consignment of relief aid arrived from China this morning. “More relief aid will be coming in the next few days,” he added.

10:15am — Rafael Nadal pessimistic over chances of return to normal for tennis

Rafael Nadal has said he is very pessimistic about the possibility of tennis returning to normal any time soon because of the new coronavirus pandemic that shut down the sport last month.



Professional tennis has been suspended until the end of July, at the earliest, and the Spaniard said on Sunday that serious problems stand in the way of a resumption.

10:10am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Three more PIA flight attendants test positive

Three more flight attendants of PIA have tested positive for the virus, a spokesperson of the national carrier confirmed on Monday.

“All three returned on a flight from London to Islamabad,” the spokesperson said, adding the three have been quarantined at a hotel after their tests came back positive.

Ten PIA employees have tested positive for the virus till now.

09:55am — Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.91 million, death toll crosses 203,000

Some 2.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 203,264 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

09:45am — Lahore, Pakistan — Police register 2,105 FIR for lockdown violations

Authorities in Punjab have registered 2,105 first information report (FIR) against lockdown violations, DIG operations said on Monday.

“More than 100,000 people have been sent back home for violating lockdown orders,” the DIG said, adding, that authorities have so far stopped 174,000 motorcyclists at checkpoints.

09:30am — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Kingdom extends suspension of flights, public transport

Saudi Arabia will continue the suspension of international and domestic flights until further notice, except for emergency cases, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, an interior ministry spokesman said on Sunday.



Train, bus and taxi services also remain suspended and people employed in the state sector will continue working from home, the spokesman told a news conference broadcast on state television.

The kingdom recorded 1,223 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 17,522.

09:15am — Geneva, Switzerland — Pakistani flag displayed on Switzerland's Matterhorn mountain

9:10am — Berlin, Germany — 1,018 new cases reported, 110 more deaths

The number of Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday.



The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally.

9:00am — Islamabad, Pakistan — NA Speaker to chair Parliamentary Committee meeting on coronavirus today

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will chair a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on coronavirus in Islamabad today, reported Radio Pakistan.



Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar will brief the committee on the impact of lockdown and immediate steps required to protect the economy with particular reference to the industrial sector.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood will also brief the committee on the effects of lockdown concerning trade and commercial activities in the country.

8:45am — London, UK — PM Johnson back at Downing Street after COVID-19 recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Sky News reported, after spending a week in the hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

8:30am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Nationwide tally of confirmed cases jumps to 13,328

Confirmed cases in the country rose to 13,328 on Monday after Islamabad reported new cases.



According to the national dashboard, 10 new cases were detected in Islamabad, taking the city’s tally of confirmed cases to 245.

8:15am — London, UK — PM Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline: The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.

Johnson is due to be back at work today after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters

Johnson has discussed with ministers the idea of "modifying" the lockdown rather than lifting it, to get across the message that restrictions will remain in place even if workplaces and schools start to reopen, the Telegraph said late on Sunday.

The official number of deaths related to COVID-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 20,732, up by 413 in 24 hours, while confirmed cases stood at 152,840, up by 4,463.



