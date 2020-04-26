Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

ECC to be presented small businesses package tomorrow: Hammad Azhar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Photo: File

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar announced that his ministry will be presenting a relief package for the small businesses affected by the coronavirus to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The minister shared that the package which will be presented tomorrow will be phase one being planned by the government to support small businesses to provide relief amid the pandemic lockdown.

“Millions of small businesses and industries shall benefit from this package once it is approved by ECC and Cabinet,” tweeted the minister.

Azhar also shared that ministry is also working on collateral-free financing for SME's under phase two of the relief package.

He added that under the second phase the government will target and prioritise relief measures for those sectors most affected by the by COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the ECC approved Rs75 billion for targeted payments to the low-income groups, especially labourers and daily wagers most severely affected by the lockdown in the country.

According to a statement released by the government on Wednesday, an estimated six million people are expected to benefit from the scheme in addition to the 12 million labour population already targeted through category Kifalat programme.

The amount was taken from the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Package of Rs 200 billion, disclosed the government.

The approval for the amount was given during an ECC meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The Ministry of Industries and Production and the Poverty Alleviation and Social Sector Development Division (PASSD) were tasked to jointly work out comprehensive mechanisms and modalities to ensure a transparent and efficient disbursement of the support to the deserving people, the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention that last month, the federal cabinet had approved a Rs1.2 trillion economic relief package.

More From Pakistan:

Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs

Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs
British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention

British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission
Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders

Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders
Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown

Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown
Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals

Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals
80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt

80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt
Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo

Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo
Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan
Sindh records highest-ever rise in coronavirus cases at 383, turning situation 'bad to worse'

Sindh records highest-ever rise in coronavirus cases at 383, turning situation 'bad to worse'

Latest

view all