Boxer Aamir Khan extends Eid greetings to friends, fans

British Pakistani boxer Aamir Khan has extended Eid greetings to fans and friends by sharing adorable family photos.



Aamir turned to the photo-video sharing platform and shared family photos and extended Eid greetings to the fans and friends.

He wrote, “Eid Mubarak good to see we all celebrating on the same day.”

Earlier, the former world champion celebrated sixth birthday of his eldest daughter Lamaisah Khan.



Aamir turned to Instagram and shared a cute picture with daughter Lamaisah Khan and wrote, “Happy 6th birthday to my baby girl getting so big. Time flies!”

Fans and friends also showed love on the endearing post.

