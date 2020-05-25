Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 25 2020
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali treat fans with more photos from their wedding ceremony

Monday May 25, 2020

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali treat fans with more photos from their wedding ceremony

Newly-wed Pakistani actors Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday, treated their fans with more photos from their wedding.

The Aatish actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo where she could be seen donning the bridal outfit and signing the nikkah document.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Aagha also took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture from their wedding ceremony.

The newly-wed couple looked all smiling in their latest photo.

Earlier, Hina and Aagha Ali confirmed the reports of their wedding by sharing lengthy posts along with PDA-filled photos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. 

A few years ago we hosted a Tv show together and we hated each other , later met a couple of years ago again , and we became friends, then became best friends and last 11 months have been crazy! Movies, Street Fighter, Endless talks and You became a part of my life like no one has .. I loved every second I spent with you .. and then the Lockdown happened ... I missed you like a part of me was missing!!! I realised and was sure that I want to spend the rest of my life you ... and here we go! Like I always wanted ( neither we had a choice ) we Alhumdulliah on Jumma Tul Widaa 22nd May, 2020 , With just a bunch of our dear ones ( neither we had a choice ) got Nikkah-fied! Dua main yaad rakhna @hinaaltaf I Officially Love you ️ #AaghaAli #HinaAltaf #JustMarried

