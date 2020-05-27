Jennifer Lopez heartbroken after wedding postponed due to COVID-19

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old singer recently discussed the matter during "The Today Show, saying she is a little heartbroken that her wedding has been postponed.

'I m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see.

Answering a question, she said they have yet to finalize plans. "There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. 'It's disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after filming World of Dance ... I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything's kinda on hold right now.''