Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer than ever' as gear up to become parents soon

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer than ever' as gear up to become parents soon

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been leaving their fans in awe over their romance since quite some time but as they get ready to embrace parenthood, the two seem to be inseparable. 

Reports are suggesting that the supermodel’s pregnancy has brought the pair closer than they have ever been.

A source spilled the details to Us Weekly, saying the 25-year-old fashionista had been living on her mom’s farm and plans to spend a majority of her pregnancy period over there with the former One Direction member.

"Gigi has been living at her mom's farm with Zayn. She came back to NYC recently but she plans to spend most of her pregnancy there at the farm,” said the insider.

News of Gigi’s pregnancy broke out earlier in April and was later confirmed by the model herself during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,” she had said.

Last week, she blasted Vogue Britain for misreporting claims about her pregnancy, saying she had been “disguising” her pregnancy.

"This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side, it's a different story!” Gigi had said earlier, responding to a question by a fan about not having a tummy.

British Vogue, however, threw in the word ‘disguise’ along with Gigi’s statement to which she clapped back, saying: "Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories—not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything.”

“Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks. For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos
Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'
Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos
Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'

Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'
Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry

Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry
Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber
Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest

Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest
David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'

David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him
Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'

Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'
Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Latest

view all