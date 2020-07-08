Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer than ever' as gear up to become parents soon

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been leaving their fans in awe over their romance since quite some time but as they get ready to embrace parenthood, the two seem to be inseparable.

Reports are suggesting that the supermodel’s pregnancy has brought the pair closer than they have ever been.

A source spilled the details to Us Weekly, saying the 25-year-old fashionista had been living on her mom’s farm and plans to spend a majority of her pregnancy period over there with the former One Direction member.

"Gigi has been living at her mom's farm with Zayn. She came back to NYC recently but she plans to spend most of her pregnancy there at the farm,” said the insider.

News of Gigi’s pregnancy broke out earlier in April and was later confirmed by the model herself during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,” she had said.

Last week, she blasted Vogue Britain for misreporting claims about her pregnancy, saying she had been “disguising” her pregnancy.

"This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side, it's a different story!” Gigi had said earlier, responding to a question by a fan about not having a tummy.

British Vogue, however, threw in the word ‘disguise’ along with Gigi’s statement to which she clapped back, saying: "Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories—not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything.”

“Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks. For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she added.