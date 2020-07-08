Can't connect right now! retry
Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos

The gruesome snaps were shown by Johnny Depp’s lawyers in the British court for his defamation suit 

Startling photos of Johnny Depp have com afloat after he came face to face with former wife Amber Heard for his libel trial on Tuesday.

The bloodied photos were brought up in court showing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lying on a stretcher with a severed finger allegedly after his fight with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The gruesome snaps were shown by Depp’s lawyers in the British court for his defamation suit against UK tabloid The Sun over an article that referred to him as a ‘wife beater.’

Depp’s legal counsel argued that the Aquaman actor had been the one inflicting physical violence on him instead of it being the other way around, as claimed by Heard earlier.

Depp asserted that Heard had tossed a vodka bottle at him in the midst of one of their rancorous fights in Australia back in March of 2015—only a month after they tied the knot.

Earlier, Page Six reported that Depp had allegedly mutilated himself amidst a resentful, drug-fueled frenzy, after which he accused his wife of cheating on him with Billy Bob Thornton by using his bloody stump to write “STARRING BILLY BOB EASY AMBER” on the wall with paint.

Heard denied Depp’s allegation that she cheated on him with Thornton.

A source had told TMZ back then that Depp’s severed finger could not be saved as he hadn’t sought medical attention for a day. 

