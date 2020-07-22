Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Justice League: Zack Snyder cut will be longer than planned

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 22, 2020

Justice League's Zack Snyder cut is longer than originally planned, revealed the celebrated director who had to leave the 2017 movie before its completion due to a family tragedy.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the cut to be released after it was confirmed by DC in May.

 

In an interview on Beyond the Trailer, Zack spoke the movie's length and said, "I famously advertised the run time at 214 minutes, but now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that,"

"It's exciting to bring all this new material to the fans who get to see all this crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."

More From Entertainment:

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turkish actor Engin Altan's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turkish actor Engin Altan's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard's texts to her mother read in court

Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard's texts to her mother read in court

Folklore: Taylor Swift to release new music album tonight

Folklore: Taylor Swift to release new music album tonight

WATCH: Asim Azhar releases new song 'Soneya'

WATCH: Asim Azhar releases new song 'Soneya'
Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Daniel Radcliffe had given up on acting before he bagged his 'Harry Potter' role

Daniel Radcliffe had given up on acting before he bagged his 'Harry Potter' role

Kim Kardashian refuses to leave Kanye 'till he gets psychological help'

Kim Kardashian refuses to leave Kanye 'till he gets psychological help'
Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse

Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse
Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage'

Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage'
Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage

Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage
Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA

Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA
Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all