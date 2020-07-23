Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Aniston supporting Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry after their pet's death

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is helping Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry as the couple's in the devastating situation after losing their beloved dog.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star confirmed his missing dog had died on Tuesday after he found Mighty's collar following a seven-day search for the puppy.

The Friends alum did her best to raise awareness of her pal's devastating situation in a bid for the pooch to be found and brought back to them.

The 51-year-old actress has been pals with the couple for years and has reportedly been asked to be the godmother of their daughter, who is due to be born this month.

Heartbroken Orlando told fans that his beloved pet Mighty went missing last week.

The Marley and Me actress used her Instagram account to help heighten search efforts.

Jennifer returned to Instagram less than 24 hours later to share a snap of Orlando holding Mighty, writing: "This is Mighty. If anyone has seen this pup please call this number," alongside a phone number connected with the search.

The devastated actor, who is expecting a baby girl with Katy in just weeks, told fans that he has aired more than he thought was possible following Mighty's death.

Orlando, 43, gushed over his "soul connection" and "bond" with Mighty in his length tribute to his four-legged friend.

He has since shared a video of him getting a tattoo of Mighty's name on his chest with is 4.1 million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram

Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ️’s ️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother️l

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

He began: "Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar...

"I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed."

"Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion."

Jennifer was one of the first to rush to the comment section to leave a sweet message on Orlando's touching post.

She penned: "The tears won't stop. I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you."

