Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Jul 27 2020
By
Reuters

Huawei slashes India's revenue target by up to 50% as ties with Delhi deteriorate

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 27, 2020

Huawei is now targeting $350-$500 million in revenue for 2020, compared with roughly $700-800 million it was aiming earlier. Photo: Reuters/File

Amid calls to boycott Chinese goods in Asia’s third-largest economy, Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies has slashed its India revenue target for 2020 by up to 50% and is axing off more than half of its staff in the country, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

Huawei is now targeting $350-$500 million in revenue for 2020, compared with roughly $700-800 million it was aiming earlier, the newspaper reported.

Huawei is cutting 60-70% of its Indian staff, excluding those in research and development and the global service centre, the newspaper said, citing people aware of the matter.

Read more: Huawei in 'decades-long' effort to steal American firms' secret, alleges US indictment

The report comes amid a rise in anti-China sentiment in India following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a Himalayan border dispute last month.

India has also told two state-run telecoms firms to use locally-made rather than Chinese telecom equipment to upgrade their mobile networks to 4G.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

More From Sci-Tech:

5 Turkish soldiers die, 10 seriously injured as bus topples in Mersin

5 Turkish soldiers die, 10 seriously injured as bus topples in Mersin
US envoy to Seoul Harry Harris shaves off moustache after criticism

US envoy to Seoul Harry Harris shaves off moustache after criticism
COVID-19: Scaled-down Hajj to begin from Wednesday

COVID-19: Scaled-down Hajj to begin from Wednesday

US flag lowered at China's Chengdu consulate as tensions rise

US flag lowered at China's Chengdu consulate as tensions rise
China records highest number of coronavirus cases since April

China records highest number of coronavirus cases since April

'Pakistan to continue cooperation in safeguarding territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia'

'Pakistan to continue cooperation in safeguarding territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia'
COVID-19: Italy imposes 1,000-euro fines for not wearing masks

COVID-19: Italy imposes 1,000-euro fines for not wearing masks
Iranians urged strict adherence to coronavirus protocols to ease burden on medics

Iranians urged strict adherence to coronavirus protocols to ease burden on medics
Cathedral fire in France's Nantes was set by church assistant, lawyer says

Cathedral fire in France's Nantes was set by church assistant, lawyer says
US envoy Khalilzad departs for five-country visit including Pakistan to discuss Afghan talks

US envoy Khalilzad departs for five-country visit including Pakistan to discuss Afghan talks

One shot and killed during BLM protest in Texas

One shot and killed during BLM protest in Texas
North Korea reports first suspected coronavirus case

North Korea reports first suspected coronavirus case

Latest

view all