Monday Aug 03 2020
By
Web Desk

'Kate Middleton devastated by rift between Prince William and Prince Harry'

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 03, 2020

Kate Middleton is devastated by the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, claims the author of "Diana: Her True Story- In Her Own Words".

Prince Harry is currently living in US with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie after stepping down from his royal duties.

Speaking with New Idea, the writer said "There’s no doubt the rift between Harry and William has deeply affected Kate. It upsets her. As a loyal wife, Kate has definitely sided with her husband. No question of it. She’s his loyal wife and will always be his loyal wife. That’s a given. There’s split blood on both sides. It’s very sad they didn’t get on particularly well but that was compounded by the growing rift,"

The author further said royal family members are aware Harry and William have separated. He said it's a "very sad situation."

"But Andrew is hopeful that the family will recover from this scar. 

“They will survive this. This isn’t going to be the first time there is some kind of kerfuffle," said he.

