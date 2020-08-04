Can't connect right now! retry
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are bound by a desire to ‘be more spiritually evolved’

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are bound by a desire to ‘be more spiritually evolved’

Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom are a couple, bound together through their desire to attain spiritual evolution. Every day the couple engages in meditation and spiritual exercises in order to achieve a state of harmonious enlightenment.

During her latest interview with the Times of London, Katy Perry claimed that before she met Orlando Bloom, back in 2016, she was unaware that the actor had entered into a six-month long self-imposed ban of celibacy. She claimed, "I had no idea that was the case. I met him in 2016, we were both on a different journey.”

Touching upon his personality, Perry said that Bloom is "very sensitive. Very emotionally evolved. He gets up at 7 a.m. and chants for an hour. One of the things that binds us is our desire to be more spiritually evolved? And our desire to investigate that realm? One of our main love languages is the spiritual evolution.”

"We love mysticism, conspiracies, aliens, all that stuff. We love an adventure of the mind. That's definitely something we are bound by."

This is not the first time Perry touched upon her spiritual nature, during a past interview for Vogue India the singer dubbed Bloom “sage”. Because "When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do”

