Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 13 2020
By
Web Desk

James Bond star Naomie Harris backs new Extinction Rebellion climate change film

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

British actress Naomie Harris and musician Brian Eno have teamed up to produce a short film backing calls for urgent action to slow climate change, in support of civil disobedience campaign Extinction Rebellion.

Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond movies “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and the forthcoming “No Time To Die”, provides the voice-over for the animation, which also explores the threat posed by the accelerating loss of species.

“I’m proud to be able to lend my voice to this project, which I hope will inspire viewers to get behind the ambitions of Extinction Rebellion with a great deal of urgency,” Harris said in a statement ahead of the film’s release on Thursday.

Called “Extinction Emergency, Why We Must Act Now,” the film is the first of two animations backed by Hollywood stars to support Extinction Rebellion, which originated in Britain and mobilised thousands of volunteers to peacefully offer themselves for arrest at climate protests last year. The director was Israeli animator Miritte Ben Yitzchak.

The second film, called “Climate Crisis, and Why We Should Panic,” is voiced by actress Keira Knightley, and argues for emergency action on global warming.

Hundreds of scientists and academics have backed Extinction Rebellion, saying that civil disobedience is the only option left to force governments to embrace the scale of action needed to prevent millions of deaths due to climate change.

Critics say the movement’s disruptive protests, which shut down parts of London last year, have stretched police resources and caused unnecessary inconvenience to commuters.

Nevertheless, the movement has attracted a string of celebrity backers, including Eno, who composed the animation’s soundtrack.

In January, Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix starred as a medic battling to save Earth in a two-minute film to support Extinction Rebellion and San Francisco-based Amazon Watch.--Reuters

More From Entertainment:

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day
Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan

Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan
Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary

Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary
Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour

Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour
Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show

Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show
'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'

'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'
Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'

Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'
Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning

Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning
Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor

Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor
National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway

National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway
Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video

Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video
'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

Latest

view all