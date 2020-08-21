Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Reuters

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missile launched in Najran's direction

By
Reuters

Friday Aug 21, 2020

The missile was headed in the direction of the city of Najran when it was shot down, Saudi television said - File photo

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition on Thursday evening intercepted a missile and an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group towards the kingdom’s southern region close to the Yemeni border, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country’s north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The missile was headed in the direction of the city of Najran when it was shot down, Saudi television said, citing coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

More From World:

TikTok to mount battle against Trump ban next week: report

TikTok to mount battle against Trump ban next week: report

Coronavirus cases near 3 million in India

Coronavirus cases near 3 million in India

US election 2020: Trump says vote count could take 'weeks'

US election 2020: Trump says vote count could take 'weeks'
Russian doctors agree to Putin critic Navalny's evacuation to Germany

Russian doctors agree to Putin critic Navalny's evacuation to Germany
WHO hopes coronavirus can be over in two years: Tedros

WHO hopes coronavirus can be over in two years: Tedros
How the BJP's Hindutva agenda is shaping up in Jammu and Kashmir

How the BJP's Hindutva agenda is shaping up in Jammu and Kashmir
Erdogan announces Turkey's 'biggest discovery' of natural gas in Black Sea

Erdogan announces Turkey's 'biggest discovery' of natural gas in Black Sea
Prince Charles denies ‘nonsensical’ rumors around turbulent relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles denies ‘nonsensical’ rumors around turbulent relationship with Prince Harry
Israel bombs Gaza

Israel bombs Gaza
Beijing says residents can go mask-free after coronavirus cases fall

Beijing says residents can go mask-free after coronavirus cases fall
Sea level rise quickens as Greenland ice sheet sheds record amount

Sea level rise quickens as Greenland ice sheet sheds record amount
Meghan Markle held ‘unrealistic expectations’ from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle held ‘unrealistic expectations’ from Kate Middleton

Latest

view all