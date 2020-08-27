Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Aug 27 2020
Thursday Aug 27, 2020

Brad Pitt snapped boarding private jet with German model Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt is sparking dating rumours yet again after getting snapped with German model Nicole Poturalski.

On Wednesday, the Ad Astra star was spotted boarding a private jet in Paris alongwith Poturalski, who has an uncanny resemblance with his former ladylove Angelina Jolie.

As per sources, the duo were seen hopping out of a private car and getting on the plane at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

Poturalski, whose original name is Nico Mary, and Pitt were making their way towards the South of France.

Insiders were quick to link the two's outing to a French château and winery that Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie bought.

The château was bought by the former couplein 2011, which is the exact one where they exchanged their vows at.

Meanwhile, Pitt was also seen arriving at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport from LA together with the model, before they boarded the smaller jet.

Previously, Pitt had sparked dating buzz with Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, who he was seen making several appearances with.

Joking about the same, the actor had said in his Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech, "I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward."

