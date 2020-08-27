Prince Harry used to loathe Palace courtiers much like Princess Diana

Prince Harry walked in the footsteps of Princess Diana with royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dramatic exit from the royal family was very much inspired by Princess Diana.

Darren McGrady, who was Diana's personal chef, said that he believes Harry had much more in common with his late mother than what meets the eye.

He added that both of them stood up for what is right, not because it is the official way of doing things.

Diana used to be quite negative about Palace courtiers, calling them the “grey suits”, and insisting she was being “spied on”.

Accorfing to royal book Finding Freedom, Harry and Meghan shared the same thougth, reportedly calling them “vipers”.

They felt like they were being thrown under the bus to make Prince William look good.

In a throwback interview with BBC Panorama, Diana could be seen explaining how she likes to do things her own way, not how she is often told by the royal family.

She said: “Because I do things differently, because I don’t go by a rule book, because I lead by the heart not the head, and albeit that’s got me into trouble in my work, I understand that.”

Likewise, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have broken innumberable royal traditions and rules in order to pave the way for increased inclusivity.

Talking to Daily Mail last year, McGrady said that Harry’s attitude is just like his mother’s, whereas William is more traditional.

He said, “Harry is so like his mother. She was so, ‘This is what I’m going to do because it’s the right thing ‒ what do you mean it isn’t the official way ‒ not protocol?’

“Harry is the same with Meghan, whereas William would be more, ‘What can we do here?’ and the advisers, or grey suits as Diana used to call them, would have advised him.

“But Harry is like his mum, instant reaction through emotion. The boys are so different like that.

“She always used to say, ‘William is deep like his dad and stubborn and Harry is a hothead like me: he does the first thing that comes into his head. They will look after the heir and I will look after the spare.’

“She connected with Harry more.”