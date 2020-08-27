Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Aug 27 2020
By
Reuters

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns after Trump threatens to ban app

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

 
According to an internal memo, the General Manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis. Photo: Geo.tv/File

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer resigned from his post on Thursday, days after the popular short-form video-sharing app sued the Trump administration over an executive order banning transactions in the United States.  

General Manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer said in the letter.

Read more: TikTok sues Trump over threatened US ban, calling it an election ploy

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

TikTok, in an emailed statement, confirmed the departure and said that the political dynamics of the last few months had “significantly changed” the scope of Mayer’s role.

ByteDance’s founder and CEO Yiming Zhang said in a separate letter that the company was “moving quickly to find resolutions to the issues that we face globally, particularly in the US and India."

More From Sci-Tech:

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe quits over health issues

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe quits over health issues
Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech accepting nomination

Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech accepting nomination
No early September peace talks planned with Afghans: top Taliban negotiator

No early September peace talks planned with Afghans: top Taliban negotiator
Iran to allow UN access to two suspected nuclear sites

Iran to allow UN access to two suspected nuclear sites
'Unsurvivable storm': Hurricane Laura strengthens to category 4

'Unsurvivable storm': Hurricane Laura strengthens to category 4
Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
Flash floods in Afghanistan kill over 100

Flash floods in Afghanistan kill over 100
UK govt changes its mind on masks in English schools

UK govt changes its mind on masks in English schools
Turkey will make 'no concessions' in eastern Mediterranean, warns Erdogan

Turkey will make 'no concessions' in eastern Mediterranean, warns Erdogan
Two shot dead in Kenosha as Black Lives Matter protests continue on for third day

Two shot dead in Kenosha as Black Lives Matter protests continue on for third day
Virtual event hosted by Joe Biden features rendition of Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge'

Virtual event hosted by Joe Biden features rendition of Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge'
Mother of black man shot repeatedly by US police appeals for calm

Mother of black man shot repeatedly by US police appeals for calm

Latest

view all