Meghan Markle, Gloria Steinem talk Kamala Harris and voter suppression in the US

Meghan Markle and her detailed discussion on politics, feminism and racial inequality has finally been released.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with feminist icon Gloria Steinem and went into discourse on a myriad of topics, including voting rights, voter suppression, as well as the nomination of the first Black woman as a vice presidential candidate on a major political party’s ticket, Kamala Harris.

Voicing her support for Harris, Steinem told the former royal: "Really, we’ve been rescued by women of color in all of our recent elections because of a vote of conscience and compassion. The heart of the Democratic party has been Black women, actually, and now there is a potential Vice President who is Black and that’s exciting."

Meghan responded, saying: "I’m so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.”

“As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see. And in the absence of that, how can you aspire to something greater than what you see in your own world? I think maybe now we’re starting to break through in a different way,” added Meghan.

The two also discussed the looming concerns about voter suppression as Meghan recalled her meeting with politician Stacy Abrams and the ways of counteracting those constructing hurdles for the Black community in America to have the liberty to exercise their democratic right.

"I've been really concerned about voter suppression. We can already see all the different challenges that we're facing,” Meghan said.

“I had the chance to speak with Stacey Abrams about this to try to get a better understanding of what to do, for example, if you're a person of color and you're in line, for potentially hours on end, and during that time someone tries to intimidate you, to tell you that you should get out of line because you might be under surveillance or any number of intimidation tactics that are so scary,” she continued.

"There's a ripple effect, because whoever is in the back of the line says, 'Whatever they did to them … I don't want that to happen to me.' That, I think, is so frightening. But I wonder how we circumvent that and how we get people to feel empowered," the duchess added.