Antonio Banderas opens up about coronavirus recovery after 21 days

Antonio Banderas added a photoshopped image of him defeating the coronavirus

Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas has defeated coronavirus after a harrowing 21-day period.

The 60-year-old actor turned to his social media and opened up about his diagnosis and how he defeated the infectious disease after an extensive period, days after his birthday on August 10.

“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection,” said the Mask of Zorro star.

“I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight,” Banderas added.



He also made the announcement in Spanish and added a photoshopped image of him defeating the virus.