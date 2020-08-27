Bella Hadid gets candid about her struggles with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid’s physical health struggles have never hampered her drive to reach atop the modeling world. However, the entire experience does end up being very ‘debilitating’. So much so that there are days when the model is not even able to get out of bed, let alone strut her stuff on a runway.

Taking to her Instagram account the Bella claimed that "The truth. The invisible disease…” is a plethora of symptoms including headaches, joint pain, fevers and fatigue. Some of which she experiences on a nearly daily basis.

Every day Bella feels "at least 10 of these attributes without fail” and as time has passed, they have begun to take over her life, leaving her debilitated.

This is not the first time the model opened up about her struggles with the disease either, as back in 2017, Bella spoke to PORTER magazine and recalled the time when she "couldn't get out of bed for six days."

It became so unbearable that "My brain would get all foggy, and I couldn't see.” The model dubs those few days to be the “the hardest time of my life."