Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Sep 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan approves industrial, medical use of hemp

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 01, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the first licence for industrial and medical use of hemp, Federal Minister for Science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said.

The science minister termed the approval as a “landmark decision”, which will place Pakistan in the multibillion-dollar cannabidiol (CBD) market.

The cabinet okayed the first licence for Minister of Science and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in its meeting held today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Hemp is a variety of Cannabis sativa plant species that is used in multiple things.

CBD, which is derived directly from the hemp plant, has several medical benefits and according to Harvard Health, it has been scientifically proven to be effective in treating some of the cruellest childhood epilepsy syndromes, such as Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), which typically don’t respond to antiseizure medications.

In several other studies, according to the journal, CBD was able to reduce the number of seizures, and in some cases it was able to stop them altogether.

More From Health:

NAB raids Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s residences in Larkana

NAB raids Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s residences in Larkana
US blogger Cynthia Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days
SC suspends SHC decision to declare sugar inquiry report null and void

SC suspends SHC decision to declare sugar inquiry report null and void
Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP

Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP
Shinzo Abe hopeful of further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan, Pakistan

Shinzo Abe hopeful of further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan, Pakistan
PM Imran to highlight Kashmir's woes again during 75th UN General Assembly

PM Imran to highlight Kashmir's woes again during 75th UN General Assembly
SC approves Anwar Majeed's bail plea on medical grounds

SC approves Anwar Majeed's bail plea on medical grounds
Punjab government reshuffles officers, provincial secretaries

Punjab government reshuffles officers, provincial secretaries
Authorities commence anti-encroachment operations on Karachi's nullahs

Authorities commence anti-encroachment operations on Karachi's nullahs

Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit
Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'

Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'
Karachi police to exhume Dr Maha's body for postmortem

Karachi police to exhume Dr Maha's body for postmortem

Latest

view all