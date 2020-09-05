Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 05 2020
Saturday Sep 05, 2020

Britney Spears request court to make conservatorship details public

With Britney Spears’s crusade against her father taking up sole guardianship of her estate still underway, the pop icon has petitioned the court and demanded for them to make every detail surrounding her case public.

According to a report by Bustle, the singer believes, "there are no medical issues or sensitive issues with her children to protect” and thus wants all outcomes to become public.

Her lawyer also issued a statement regarding the matter as well and said, "Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.”

While the statement did not point fingers at any member of her family in particular, it did point out how, "Far from being a conspiracy theory or a 'joke' as [Jamie] reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James' aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public.”

Following her past hearing, Britney also petitioned for the Bessemer Trust Company to be made conservator of her estate since she no longer wants her father involved in any matter. The main reason behind her decision is that since hers "is a voluntary conservatorship," she "wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator."

