Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner ‘have been so shaky’ on their dwindling in their relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has reportedly been going downhill, at a considerable pace. While fans might still be hoping for a rekindled love affair between the co-parents, sources close to the couple are a bit more skeptical of the possibility.

A source spoke to Us Weekly regarding the relationship and was quoted saying, “Kylie and Travis have been so shaky for a while now.”They are so on and off and it changes almost month to month." That said, Jenner and Scott "definitely still have a physical attraction to one another and are on pretty good terms.”

The source also went on to say, “Neither of them is fully committed or attached to one another romantically at this time and Kylie is definitely crushing on a few other guys as of late. Maybe one day they will fully get back together, but right now doesn’t seem like the time, but again, their dynamic changes often. They are still young and figuring out their next steps."

That is not to say a long term future with Scott is no longer possible. The source claims, "Kylie definitely wants more kids, she’s just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day."