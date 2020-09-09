Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Reuters

China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier

The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 13 reported a day earlier. Photo: AFP/File

Mainland China on Wednesday reported two new coronavirus cases on September 8, after it reported 10 new cases infections a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that both cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 24th straight day of no local infections.

Read more: Schools reopening delayed in China after three new virus cases emerge in capital

The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 13 reported a day earlier. China does not count these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,146 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

