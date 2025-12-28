 
Three Iranian satellites launched from Russia

"We are working together (with Russia) in different areas," says Iranian ambassador

Reuters
December 28, 2025

A group of Iranian students watch the launch of a Russian satellite-carrier carrying Iranian satellites on a screen in Tehran, Iran December 28, 2025. — Reuters
  • Iranian scientists produce satellites despite sanctions: envoy.
  • Three satellites are for low-earth orbit, says state news agency.
  • Iran increasingly relies on Russia to put satellites in orbit.

DUBAI: Three more Iranian satellites were sent into space on Russia's Soyuz launchers on Sunday, Iranian state media said, as the two US-sanctioned nations extend their space collaboration.

Iran has increasingly relied on its ally Russia to put satellites in orbit in recent years, with the latest three intended to help with monitoring agriculture, natural resources and the environment.

"These satellites were designed and produced by Iranian scientists ... despite all the sanctions and threats," Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told state TV in reference to Western measures over Tehran's nuclear programme.

"We are working together (with Russia) in different areas. Some are evident and some we don't like to clarify."

Iran's official IRNA news agency said the three satellites - Paya, Zafar 2,and a second Kowsar - were for low-earth orbit.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Iran and Russia have deepened ties, with Western countries accusing Iran of providing missiles and drones for Russian attacks.

