Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Reuters

Safety of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine comes 'first and foremost': WHO

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Rollout of an effective vaccine is seen as a crucial step in helping battered economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters

As a trial of a leading candidate from AstraZeneca was paused due to concerns over side effects, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) chief scientist on Wednesday said that the Safety of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine comes “first and foremost”.

Rollout of an effective vaccine is seen as a crucial step in helping battered economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just because we talk about speed...it doesn’t mean we start compromising or cutting corners on what would normally be assessed,” Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said in a social media event.

“The process still has to follow through rules of the game. For drugs and vaccines which are given to people, you have to test their safety, first and foremost,” she said.

WHO officials did not immediately respond directly to questions from Reuters over the move by AstraZeneca to pause global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

Read more: Australia expects to receive AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine soon

The vaccine, which AstraZeneca is developing with the University of Oxford, has previously been described by the WHO as probably the world’s leading candidate and the most advanced in terms of development.

The WHO is in the midst of rounding up support for a global coalition, called the ACT Accelerator, in the hope of fairly distributing vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics for the new coronavirus to rich and poor countries alike. In addition to 92 lower-income countries seeking aid, some 79 wealthier countries have expressed interest, with a September 18 deadline for binding commitments.

But some countries that have struck their own vaccine deals, including the United States which is not joining the WHO effort.

More From World:

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Australian spy agency questioned Chinese journalists: Beijing

Australian spy agency questioned Chinese journalists: Beijing
Pope Francis wears a face mask for the first time in public

Pope Francis wears a face mask for the first time in public
MQM-P initiates legal claim against Altaf for seven London properties

MQM-P initiates legal claim against Altaf for seven London properties
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq

United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution: foreign minister

Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution: foreign minister
Two Myanmar army deserters testify atrocities against Rohingya refugees

Two Myanmar army deserters testify atrocities against Rohingya refugees
Pakistan faces threat of large-scale displacement due to ecological crisis

Pakistan faces threat of large-scale displacement due to ecological crisis
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets new Taliban chief negotiator ahead of Afghan peace talks

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets new Taliban chief negotiator ahead of Afghan peace talks
China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier

China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier
Trump to announce further draw-down of US troops from Iraq

Trump to announce further draw-down of US troops from Iraq

Latest

view all