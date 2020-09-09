Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Gigi Hadid came with all guns blazing and set the record straight as she responded to the hate

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is known as not just a force to be reckoned with on the runway, but her brazen social media presence when it comes to social and political issues has always been largely applauded as well.

There was a time that her devoted fans would clearly remember, when she set social media trolls in their place for attacking her cover of Vogue Arabia.

The cover showed the model, with Palestinian roots, donning a hijab which led to immense online fury as oblivious users blasted her for ‘cultural appropriation’ and for using a religious piece of clothing as a ‘fashion statement.’

However, the fashionista came with all guns blazing and set the record straight as she responded to the hate.

Speaking at Reebok’s Be More Human event, Gigi said: “When I shot the cover of Vogue Arabia, [critics claimed] I wasn't Arab enough to be representing those girls. I'm half Palestinian. I am as much Palestinian as I am Dutch.”

"Just because I have blonde hair… I still carry the value of my ancestors," said the model.

She further said how she feels proud of defying stereotypes: "I'm not Palestinian enough to be on the cover of Vogue Arabia… [expletive] you if you think that.”

More From Entertainment:

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'
Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem
Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Latest

view all