Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid came with all guns blazing and set the record straight as she responded to the hate

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is known as not just a force to be reckoned with on the runway, but her brazen social media presence when it comes to social and political issues has always been largely applauded as well.

There was a time that her devoted fans would clearly remember, when she set social media trolls in their place for attacking her cover of Vogue Arabia.

The cover showed the model, with Palestinian roots, donning a hijab which led to immense online fury as oblivious users blasted her for ‘cultural appropriation’ and for using a religious piece of clothing as a ‘fashion statement.’

However, the fashionista came with all guns blazing and set the record straight as she responded to the hate.

Speaking at Reebok’s Be More Human event, Gigi said: “When I shot the cover of Vogue Arabia, [critics claimed] I wasn't Arab enough to be representing those girls. I'm half Palestinian. I am as much Palestinian as I am Dutch.”

"Just because I have blonde hair… I still carry the value of my ancestors," said the model.

She further said how she feels proud of defying stereotypes: "I'm not Palestinian enough to be on the cover of Vogue Arabia… [expletive] you if you think that.”