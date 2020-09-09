Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
AFP

Pope Francis wears a face mask for the first time in public

By
AFP

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Pope Francis quickly removed his face mask as he emerged from his car. Vincenzo PINTO AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis was seen in public on Wednesday for the first time sporting a protective face mask during his second traditional general audience before a restricted number of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pontiff — known for a fondness for close personal contact — however quickly removed the mask as he emerged from the car carrying him to the audience, which was suspended in February over the coronavirus pandemic.

But he shunned his usual practice of shaking hands and kissing babies as some 500 faithful filled a courtyard at the Apostolic Palace inside the Vatican.

At his second meeting since suspending general audiences on February 26, the crowd thronged behind a barrier and some even lowered their masks to greet the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The pope shook hands with prelates attending the audience and, smiling, then turned to the crowd, urging them not to shake hands and to return to their seats in order to "avoid contagion".

Francis focused on the socio-economic impact of the pandemic which he said was "without barriers".

He advocated a society in which people should have more solidarity with their neighbours.

Pope Francis, whose birth name is Jorge Bergoglio, has shown little fear for his health since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic early this year.

Before Wednesday he had never appeared with a mask and had continued to receive visitors within the Apostolic Palace -- albeit fewer groups than before.

Last Thursday he shook hands with a group of French actors committed to defending the environment. The group was exempted from wearing face masks and included the actress Juliette Binoche.

The 83-year-old pontiff found it difficult to wear a mask that restricted his breathing, a member of his entourage said Wednesday.

When he was 21 Jorge Bergoglio suffered from acute pleurisy and surgeons removed part of his right lung, according to his biographer Austen Ivereigh.

This forced him to give up his dream of becoming a Jesuit missionary in Japan and he also had to give up playing football.

More From World:

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Australian spy agency questioned Chinese journalists: Beijing

Australian spy agency questioned Chinese journalists: Beijing
MQM-P initiates legal claim against Altaf for seven London properties

MQM-P initiates legal claim against Altaf for seven London properties
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq

United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution: foreign minister

Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution: foreign minister
Safety of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine comes 'first and foremost': WHO

Safety of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine comes 'first and foremost': WHO
Two Myanmar army deserters testify atrocities against Rohingya refugees

Two Myanmar army deserters testify atrocities against Rohingya refugees
Pakistan faces threat of large-scale displacement due to ecological crisis

Pakistan faces threat of large-scale displacement due to ecological crisis
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets new Taliban chief negotiator ahead of Afghan peace talks

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets new Taliban chief negotiator ahead of Afghan peace talks
China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier

China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier
Trump to announce further draw-down of US troops from Iraq

Trump to announce further draw-down of US troops from Iraq

Latest

view all