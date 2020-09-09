Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
Reuters

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump. — AFP/File

OSLO: A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

This is the second time he has put forward the US president for the honour.

Thousands of people are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, including members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides on the award, declined to comment.

"It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal," Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of parliament for the right-wing Progress Party, told Reuters.

Tybring-Gjedde, who nominated Trump for the 2019 award for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea, said he also nominated him this year because of the US troop withdrawal from Iraq.

Last year Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but he complained he probably would never get the honour. Former President Barack Obama, a nemesis of Trump, won the prize in 2009 just months into his first term in office.

Nominations for this year's award closed on January 31 and the winner will be announced on October 9 in Oslo.

