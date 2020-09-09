Pakistan Army responds to Indian firing at LoC, inflicts 'heavy losses in terms of men and material'

A Pakistani soldier stands guard in a village located near the Line of Control (LoC). PHOTO BY: AFP

The Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian shelling across the Line of Control on Wednesday, inflicting "heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material".



According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat during the exchange of fire.



The ISPR stated that the Indian Army targeted Pakistan Army posts and the civilian population as they initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along the LOC.

"Pakistan Army responded effectively. Reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material," said the ISPR.



Pakistan registers 'strong protest' over India's LoC violations



A few days ago, Pakistan had registered a "strong protest" after summoning a senior Indian diplomat to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Indian Army's continued unprovoked aggression at the LoC.



"A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Sunday) to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC on 5th September 2020, resulting in serious injuries to one innocent civilian," said a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO had noted that the Indian forces "have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons" along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).



It added that in 2020, so far, India has committed 2,158 ceasefire violations which had martyred 17 and had left 168 civilians with serious injuries.



The FO had said that the “egregious violations of international law” were part of India’s “consistent attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC,” adding that they were also a threat to regional peace and security.



The senior Indian diplomat was told that India — by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB — cannot divert the world’s attention from the grave human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).