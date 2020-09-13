Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 13 2020
Reuters

Oman welcomes Bahrain-Israel normalisation decision, hopes it will contribute to Israeli-Palestinian peace

Reuters

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Above, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and King Hamad of Bahrain. Photo: AFP

Oman state media on Sunday said that Oman welcomes Bahrain’s decision to normalise relations with Israel and hopes that the move will contribute to Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf country to normalise ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates said they would do so a month ago, moves forged partly through shared fears of Iran.

“[Oman] hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital,” the government statement said.

Read more: Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

Israel’s intelligence minister said a few days after the UAE-Israel accord was announced on Aug. 13 that Oman could also formalise ties with the country. Oman has welcomed the UAE and Bahraini decisions but has not commented on its own prospects for normalised relations.

In 2018 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman and discussed peace initiatives in the Middle East with then-Omani leader Sultan Qaboos.

In a turbulent region, Oman has maintained its neutrality. It has kept friendly relations with a range of regional actors, including arch-foes the United States and Iran.

Japan governing party picks Yoshihide Suga as PM Abe's successor

Israel to lockdown nationwide during main holiday season amid virus surge

Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad to discuss Afghan peace talks with Pakistani leadership

WHO reports record one-day increase in global COVID-19 cases

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite warnings from health experts

'Biggest baby gender reveal ever' on Dubai tower gets online backlash

At least 100,000 flood Belarus streets in anti-Lukashenko protest

France's daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

Elderly man stabbed to death near Toronto mosque

Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start

EU warns UK its international credibility is at stake

Queen Elizabeth is moving to royal family's secret home at Sandringham

