Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados Head of State

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Queen Elizabeth will be removed as Barbados's Head of State as part of the Caribbean island's plan to become a Republic.

The announcement was made by Dame Sandra Mason, Governor General of Barbados, in her Throne Speech on Tuesday.

She said the country will become a republic by November 2021.

“The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind. Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State, she said while reading a speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

She added, “This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving".

Dame Sandra Mason further said, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence.”

More From World:

Queen Elizabeth’s rep addresses Barbados’ decision to remove her as head of state

Queen Elizabeth’s rep addresses Barbados’ decision to remove her as head of state

Sony to launch much anticipated PlayStation 5 in November

Sony to launch much anticipated PlayStation 5 in November
New Zealand plunges into recession first time in decades amid pandemic crisis

New Zealand plunges into recession first time in decades amid pandemic crisis
World Bank says COVID-19 pandemic threatens child education, health gains

World Bank says COVID-19 pandemic threatens child education, health gains
In pictures: Hurricane Sally triggers flooding along Gulf Coast

In pictures: Hurricane Sally triggers flooding along Gulf Coast
Joe Biden to challenge Trump's COVID-19 vaccine claims

Joe Biden to challenge Trump's COVID-19 vaccine claims
Israel bomb Gaza after rocket fire clouds signing of peace deals with UAE, Bahrain

Israel bomb Gaza after rocket fire clouds signing of peace deals with UAE, Bahrain
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in 2021

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in 2021

Al-Aqsa mosque compound to be closed from Friday as COVID-19 cases rise

Al-Aqsa mosque compound to be closed from Friday as COVID-19 cases rise
iPhone 12: Expected release date, features and price of Apple's new phone

iPhone 12: Expected release date, features and price of Apple's new phone
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new prime minister

Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new prime minister
Explainer: All you need to know about herd immunity in a viral pandemic

Explainer: All you need to know about herd immunity in a viral pandemic

Latest

view all