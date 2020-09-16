Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados Head of State

Queen Elizabeth will be removed as Barbados's Head of State as part of the Caribbean island's plan to become a Republic.

The announcement was made by Dame Sandra Mason, Governor General of Barbados, in her Throne Speech on Tuesday.

She said the country will become a republic by November 2021.

“The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind. Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State, she said while reading a speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

She added, “This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving".



Dame Sandra Mason further said, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence.”

